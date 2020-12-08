RIP: Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL officially die with December 2020 security patch

Google’s Pixel 2 and 2 XL from 2017 are officially dying with the release of the December 2020 security patch. Google has stated on its device support schedule that this will be the last software update for the devices, cementing a good reason for people to upgrade to something newer.

I reviewed the Pixel 2 XL three years ago, and I enjoyed my time with the device. It offered good performance with the Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. The battery life was good, the software was excellent, and the camera – wow. That camera was astonishing for its time. Of course, it also had some gripes like the poor screen quality. But overall, I thought the phone was solid, so it’s a shame to see it go.

If you still own a Pixel 2 or 2 XL, go check the settings app for the update.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.