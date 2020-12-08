Apple unveils AirPods Max with over-ear design for $549

Apple’s getting into the premium headphone market with today’s announcement of the AirPods Max. The headphones blend the ease of use afforded by the AirPods with a premium listening experience featuring high-fidelity sound, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ, and more. The only downside will undoubtedly be the price, set at $549. Apple says the headphones launch on December 15th, right in time for Christmas.

The AirPods Max pretty much look like what you’d expect if Apple made a pair of over-ear headphones. They have a stainless steel headband with a mesh top that evenly distributes weight and reduces the amount of pressure atop your head. The ear cups are made of memory foam and are also coated in breathable mesh fabric. They’re not IP rated or anything, so I wouldn’t work out in them if I were you.

For the first time ever on a product outside of the Apple Watch, Apple has included a Digital Crown with the AirPods Max. The company says it “offers precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.” There’s also a dedicated hardware button for noise control.

That brings us to the technical side of things. The AirPods Max come with two different noise modes: Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency. The former does as you’d expect and cancels out noise using microphones around each ear cup to better seclude you from the outside world. Meanwhile, the latter brings in the sounds of your surroundings so you ‘re better aware of what’s around you. You can switch between the modes using that physical button.

In terms of sound, the AirPods Max come with a 40mm Apple-designed driver that, according to the company, “provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension.” The headphones come with the company’s H1 chip which powers computational software to deliver “the highest quality listening experience possible.” It also powers the company’s Spatial Audio feature that widens the sound stage to create a theater like experience, using the gyroscope and accelerometer to accommodate for head position and motion.

As I said at the top of this article, the AirPods Max provide the same benefits afforded to any product labeled “AirPods,” so you obviously get easy pairing and multi-device support with the headphones. Once you pair them to one Apple device, they sync to all of your other devices. The headphones can also detect when you take them off your head and pause your music; content then resumes once you put them back on.

According to Apple, the AirPods Max can last up to 20 hours on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio enabled. They charge over Lightning (boo!) and you can buy a Lightning to 3.5mm cable if you want to use them like a traditional pair of wired headphones.

In addition, Apple includes a Smart Case with the AirPods Max which protects the ear cups but not the band. It isn’t clear if Apple will ever ship a traditional hard shell case for the headphones, but I assume third parties will cook something up.

The AirPods Max will be available in five colors: Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Green, and Pink.

