Apple Music is now available on Google smart home speakers

After Amazon’s Echo line of speakers gained the feature in 2018, Google’s lineup of smart home speakers and displays now work with Apple Music.

Through the Google Home app on your phone, you can now add Apple Music as your preferred music streaming service and use the Google Assistant to control playback. This helps makes Google’s smart home solutions much more appealing to those who subscribe to Apple Music since they won’t be forced to just buy an Echo or HomePod.

Google provides some details in a blog post.

Starting today, Apple Music is rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more. Apple Music subscribers can search and play songs (more than 70 million!), albums and playlists—all ad-free—just by using their voice. To play music from Apple Music, first link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app. You can also select Apple Music as your default music streaming service. Then, all you have to do is say, “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist,” or “Hey Google, play Rap Life playlist.” You can ask Google Assistant to play any specific song, artist or playlist available on Apple Music, and you can play music based on genre, mood, or activity. You can also play your liked songs from your Apple Music library by saying, “Hey Google, play my songs” or “Hey Google, play my library.” If you have more than one compatible smart speaker or display, you can use our multi-room control feature in the Google Home app or on a Nest smart display to dynamically move your music from one device to the other, and even play music on all of the devices in your home by saying, “Hey Google, play music on all my speakers.”

With Apple Music out of the way, the only other streaming services to not be supported on Google Assistant-powered speakers are TIDAL and Amazon Music. It’s not clear if they’ll ever be added, but I’ll let you know if they are.

Countries getting this new feature include the US, UK Germany, France, and Japan.

