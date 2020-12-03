Samsung and Verizon begin rolling out Android 11 to Galaxy S20 series

The first Samsung phones to get Android 11 in the United States are members of the Galaxy S20 series. That’s thanks to Verizon who announced that the software is rolling out to S20s on its network.

Android 11 for the Galaxy S20 series comes with One UI 3.0 which has its own unique set of features. You get a new lock screen, an updated notification shade, and easier ways to perform common tasks like capturing screenshots and putting your phone to sleep. Of course, you also get all the Android 11 goodness like improved notification management, Bubbles for chat threads, improved media controls, and performance enhancements. Privacy and security also get upgraded thanks to the software.

It isn’t clear when other Galaxy S20 models will get Android 11 but it likely won’t be too long from now. Android Police spotted this list of Android 11 release dates for various Galaxy devices which, if accurate, indicates the most recent foldable and Note phones will get the software next.

