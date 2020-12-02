Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak in new renders, showcasing rounder design and square case

Samsung is expected to release a new version of its Galaxy Buds wireless earphones called the Galaxy Buds Pro in 2021, and thanks to new leaks we’re getting our first glimpse at the headphones.

Evan Blass has surfaced new images of the Galaxy Buds Pro in a purple color way. The buds are a bit more round than the standard Buds and Buds Plus, but they’re certainly not as bean-shaped as the Galaxy Buds Live. The case for the buds also leaked, featuring a much more square appearance than the pill-shaped container we’re used to seeing.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to come with active noise cancellation among other improvements over the Buds and Buds Plus. Right now, it looks like they’ll debut alongside the Galaxy S21 series in January, although that remains to be seen. Stay tuned.

