Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 gets detailed w/ better performance, photos, and efficiency

After announcing the chip yesterday, Qualcomm has released more detailed information on the Snapdragon 888. The processor will be the focal point of many 2021 smartphones, and it looks like they’ll all be getting quite the upgrade over the 865 from this year.

According to Qualcomm, users can expect up to 25 percent better performance overall thanks to the new Kryo 680 CPU. Its Arm Cortex-X1 core, three mid-size cores, and four smaller cores clock up to 2.84GHz and deliver up to 25 percent better efficiency. The new Adreno 660 GPU also claims to speed things up thanks to a 35 percent jump in performance. It, too, also improves its efficiency by 20 percent.

Coupled with the Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm’s new Spectra 580 ISP (image signal processor). It’s compiled of a triple ISP architecture and promises capture speeds of up to 2.7 gigapixels per second. That’s 35 percent faster than the 865 if you do the math. Qualcomm says with this power onboard, you can capture up to three 4K HDR video streams or three 28MP photos at once. Whether you’ll actually be doing that on your phone is up for debate, but at least we know it’s possible.

Of course, AI tasks are also getting an upgrade. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888 can deliver up to three times performance per watt improvement over the 865, and it’s all thanks to the redesigned Qualcomm Hexagon 780 processor. Small tasks like waking up your phone will also see improvement thanks to the second-generation Sensing Hub. Developers will also be happy to know Qualcomm throws in its AI Engine Direct software to the 888’s support page so that developing apps based on the hardware is easier.

Gaming with a Snapdragon 888 will also be improved thanks to lower touch latency and improvements in rendering. Security is also getting an upgrade with the new chip thanks to a new Type-1 Hypervisor which helps isolate data between apps and operating systems.

Rounding things off is connectivity. With the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm couples its new X60 modem which is compatible with 5G data speeds of up to 7.5Gbps. Granted, it’ll be extremely hard to find speeds that good unless you’re right next to a mmWave tower (fast 5G is really scare, is what I’m trying to say), but at least your phone will be capable of it.

In addition, the 888 offers support for faster Wi-Fi 6 speeds and Bluetooth 5.2.

Developing…

