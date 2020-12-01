Report: Samsung might discontinue the Galaxy Note line in 20201

Samsung’s flagship line of smartphones looks to get a little smaller next year if a report out of Reuters is to be believed. According to the article, the South Korean tech giant is getting ready to discontinue the Galaxy Note series in favor of pursuing the more mainstream Galaxy S and experimental Z Fold series. To help with the transition away from the Note, Samsung is expected to add S Pen support to the next Galaxy S and Z Fold devices, although the phones won’t ship with a stylus.

This isn’t too surprising to say the least. Samsung has continuously beefed up the Galaxy S series with larger screens, crazier specs, and plenty of cameras. Before, all of that experimentation belonged on a Note phone while the S series steered toward a more friendly experience. But at this point, the only major differentiation between the two phones is the S Pen. By making the S series compatible with it, the Note series fails to justify its existence.

Of course, since the Galaxy S series is a mainstream smartphone line, Samsung needs somewhere to screw around with new features to see how people respond to them. Reuters suggests the Z Fold series will be saved for that, and that makes sense. It’s the most radical smartphone Samsung has released in years, and it makes sense for the company to want to make it its playpen for more ambitious projects.

Another reason to axe the Note line is demand. Right now, people don’t want to spend over a thousand dollars on a good phone, and that’s even led to Samsung introducing the Galaxy S20 FE to catch up for lost sales due to COVID-19. The last thing on consumers minds is buying a phone that starts at over a grand, so for Samsung to double down on its most popular flagship series in 2021 makes sense.

Of course, none of this is confirmed at this point nor will it be until later in 2021. We typically see Galaxy Note phones arrive in August, so if there’s no sign of a Galaxy Note 21 or Note 30 by then, it’s likely we’ll never get it. Stay tuned.

