Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 processor, the flagship chipset for 2021 smartphones

Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon 888 processor that succeeds the Snapdragon 865 and will appear in virtually every high-end Android phone of 2021. The announcements comes ahead of the company’s Snapdragon Summit that will occur over the next couple of days.

The Snapdragon 888 is promising some major leaps forward in terms of performance, but Qualcomm has yet to provide specifics. We know that it’ll integrate a 5G modem which is a direct departure from the 865 which required a completely separate component for 5G. The modem, known as the X60, will be built on a 5nm process and improve both data speeds and power efficiency.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 888 will support 144Hz displays for an even smoother experience, while GPU performance will also be getting an upgrade. In fact, Qualcomm says it’s the “most significant” GPU upgrade it’s ever done, which is a lot to say without specific stats. We’ll have to wait until tomorrow when the company is expected to say more about the chip.

As far as photography goes, Qualcomm says the 888 can handle 120 12MP photos per second thanks to the upgraded ISP which is now 35 percent faster. AI tasks are also seeing upgrades thanks to the sixth-gen AI Engine. Again, no specifics were given so we’ll have to play the waiting game.

Already, 14 manufacturers have committed to building devices running the Snapdragon 888, including OnePlus, LG, Motorola, Lenovo, Asus, and Xiaomi. Notably, Samsung hasn’t said anything in terms of releasing a device with the Snapdragon 888.

Stay tuned for more details as they arise over the next 24-48 hours.

