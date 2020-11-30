Spotify is *this* close to adding Stories to its app

Nowadays, it seems like everybody has their own version of Snapchat’s infamous Stories feature. Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and even Twitter have all introduced different versions, and as odd as it may seem, Spotify may be next on that list.

Many users have spotted (including myself) a strange Stories features inside Spotify’s mobile app. It’s only available in specific areas of the app such as the Christmas Hits playlist, the Tear Drop emo rap playlist, and on a particular version of Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News album. There’s a special icon in those places that, when tapped, presents a traditional Stories interface with videos of artists playing on your screen.

Spotify, so far, isn’t saying that it plans to release its own version of Stories, but they’re close. It would likely be exclusive to artists to deliver behind-the-scenes tidbits and advertisements to go listen to their albums. That would mean influencers wouldn’t have to start making content targeted at Spotify subscribers which is nothing short of a good thing.

That being said, it isn’t clear what the future holds in terms of Stories on Spotify. I suppose we’ll have to wait to find out.

Spotify has stories now….



S P O T I F Y



This has got to stop pic.twitter.com/xsurbrJblx — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 27, 2020

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

