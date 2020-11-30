Samsung rumored to release ‘Galaxy Buds Pro’ with active noise cancellation

Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy Buds is about to get even longer. The company is currently in the final stages of certifying its new Galaxy Buds Pro which have leaked thanks to a listing from the Indonesian Telecom Certification authority (via MySmartPrice) and the FCC. The image below also seems to confirm the buds will ship with a square carrying case.

Previously referred to as the Galaxy Buds Beyond, the Buds Pro will come with the same basic design as the Galaxy Buds and Buds Plus and likely have active noise cancellation. Rumors point to the buds shipping alongside the Galaxy S21 next January. No other details were shared in either filings, but if anything else surfaces I’ll let you know.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.