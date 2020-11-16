Google launches limited edition Barely Blue Pixel 4a

Google’s Pixel 4a is one of the most well-reviewed smartphones of 2020, so it makes sense for the company to want o keep it in the news cycle. Today, the search giant announced a special limited edition version of the 4a which ships in a new Barely Blue finish.

We’ve never seen this color on a Pixel before, but at first glance it looks pretty nice. It has a very soft, pillowy blue finish with an orange power button for contrast. It definitely leans more toward baby blue than anything, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Besides the new color, the Pixel 4a remains the same in every other way. It still comes with a 5.8-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3,140mAh battery, a single 12MP rear camera with an 8MP selfie shooter, 18W fast charging, and dual stereo speakers.

The Barely Blue Pixel 4a costs $349 unlocked and is now available through the Google store. It’s a limited run so you’ll want to buy it sooner than later.

