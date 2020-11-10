OnePlus Nord might get an ‘SE’ version in 2021

OnePlus doesn’t seem to want to slow down when it comes to releasing cheap phones. The company is now rumored to be working on yet another variant of its Nord device with a OnePlus Nord “SE” due for release in 2021. Android Central got the scoop along with some details about the phone.

For one, the Nord SE will come with Warp Charge 65. Originally on the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus will be bringing its speedy 65W charging standard to a more affordable price point. The technology will charge a rumored 4,500mAh battery.

The Nord SE will also reportedly feature an AMOLED display like the more expensive Nord. That goes against both the Nord N10 5G and N100 which feature LCD screens. However, Android Central doesn’t indicate whether the phone will come with a 90Hz or faster refresh rate.

According to the report, the OnePlus Nord SE will begin shipping likely in Q1 2021. It’s expected to be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9 which is reportedly coming in March. Those in the U.S. shouldn’t get their hopes up, though, since the Nord SE is only expected to arrive in India and the EU.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.