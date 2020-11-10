Apple unveils new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip, longer battery life

Alongside a new MacBook Air, Apple has revealed a brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the company’s new M1 chip. The laptop will still start at $1,299 and start shipping next week. It comes with a virtually identical design and spec sheet. The key difference is the new processor and the effects it has on the rest of the hardware.

With the M1 chip, Apple says you get up to 2.8x faster CPU performance than the previous-gen 13-inch MacBook Pro. You also get up to 5x faster GPU performance and 11x faster machine learning tasks. Overall, the laptop is apparently 3x faster than the “best-selling Windows laptop in its class.” That mystery laptop had an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Plus graphics, and the latest version of Windows 10 available at the time of testing. Therefore, if Apple’s claims are legit, they’ll be seriously impressive.

Of course, alongside performance, efficiency has been greatly improved. According to Apple, with the M1 inside the 13-inch MacBook Pro, you can achieve up to 17 hours of web browsing or up to 20 hours of video playback on a full charge. That’s double what the Intel-based MacBook Pro can achieve. Obviously, Apple’s doing these tests in labs under certain conditions so it remains to be seen if these claims can be proven. That being said, it’s a rarity for Apple to be overly confident in its products so we all may be in for a surprise with this laptop. Stay tuned.

As for the rest of the MacBook Pro, it’s roughly the same machine as before. You still get a 13.3-inch 2560×1600 display with 500 nits of brightness, up to 2TB of storage, up to 16GB of RAM, a headphone jack, a Touch Bar, Touch ID, the Magic Keyboard, and a 720p webcam. Unfortunately, there’s no option for a model with four Thunderbolt 3 ports so you’ll have to deal with the two on the left side of the laptop.

It’s also worth noting that Apple kept the fan inside the machine unlike the MacBook Air which has gone fan-lass. The microphones have also received a slight upgrade. And of course, the machine will ship with macOS Big Sur preinstalled.

Apple will launch the new 13-inch MacBook Pro next week on November 17th. It’s available for purchase now. It’ll be sold alongside Intel-based versions of the machine so you have some options at checkout.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.