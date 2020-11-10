Watch Apple unveil its new ARM Macs here [Livestream]

https://youtu.be/5AwdkGKmZ0I

Apple is holding an event today at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to unveil its new line of ARM-based MacBooks. The company announced it would be switching from Intel-powered Macs back in June, and now we’re finally getting a look at what the initial batch of commercially-available machines can do.

I’ve got a live feed embedded above so you can tune in. I’ll have coverage on all of the company’s announcements a bit later. Until then, enjoy the event! It should be a doozy.

Categories
AppleFeaturedLaptopsNews
Tagged
AppleEventLIVEMacBookNews

There are no comments

Add yours

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscribe to Wiretapped

What’s Trending

Reviews

Back to Top
%d bloggers like this: