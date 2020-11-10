Watch Apple unveil its new ARM Macs here [Livestream]

Apple is holding an event today at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to unveil its new line of ARM-based MacBooks. The company announced it would be switching from Intel-powered Macs back in June, and now we’re finally getting a look at what the initial batch of commercially-available machines can do.
I'll have coverage on all of the company's announcements a bit later.
