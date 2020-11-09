Report: Apple’s iPhone 13 will come with a new ultra-wide camera on the Pro models

Apple’s iPhone 12 series is just starting to ship to customers around the world, and now we’re hearing from famous leaker Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) about what to expect from next year’s iPhone 13 series. Spoiler alert: it looks like the Pro models will get a brand-new ultra-wide camera.

According to Kuo, Apple will increase the aperture of the ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 13 Pro models from f/2.4 to f/1.8, letting in much more light. It’ll consist of a six-element lens instead of a five-element lens like in the iPhone 12, and it’ll get autofocus opposed to the fixed focus of the iPhone 12’s ultra-wide. Kuo expects this same sensor to make its way to the entirety of Apple’s 2022 smartphone lineup. For 2021, though, you’ll have to buy a Pro phone.

The new ultra-wide lens falls in line with other features we’re expecting to see from the iPhone 13. Other rumors are pointing to a return of Touch ID either under the screen or on the power button, 120Hz ProMotion displays for some models, and a version of the iPhone 13 without any ports. The new devices will also come in the same sizes and form factors as the iPhone 12 series, including the 5.4-inch mini and 6.7-inch Pro Max.

Of course, over time, we’ll learn more about what Apple will do with the iPhone 13 series so be sure to stay tuned.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.