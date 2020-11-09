Report: Apple’s iPhone 13 will come with a new ultra-wide camera on the Pro models

Apple_iphone12pro-back-camera_10132020

Apple’s iPhone 12 series is just starting to ship to customers around the world, and now we’re hearing from famous leaker Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) about what to expect from next year’s iPhone 13 series. Spoiler alert: it looks like the Pro models will get a brand-new ultra-wide camera.

According to Kuo, Apple will increase the aperture of the ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 13 Pro models from f/2.4 to f/1.8, letting in much more light. It’ll consist of a six-element lens instead of a five-element lens like in the iPhone 12, and it’ll get autofocus opposed to the fixed focus of the iPhone 12’s ultra-wide. Kuo expects this same sensor to make its way to the entirety of Apple’s 2022 smartphone lineup. For 2021, though, you’ll have to buy a Pro phone.

The new ultra-wide lens falls in line with other features we’re expecting to see from the iPhone 13. Other rumors are pointing to a return of Touch ID either under the screen or on the power button, 120Hz ProMotion displays for some models, and a version of the iPhone 13 without any ports. The new devices will also come in the same sizes and form factors as the iPhone 12 series, including the 5.4-inch mini and 6.7-inch Pro Max.

Of course, over time, we’ll learn more about what Apple will do with the iPhone 13 series so be sure to stay tuned.

Categories
AppleNewsPhonesRumors
Tagged
AppleiPhone 13NewsPhonesReportsRumors

There is 1 comment

Add yours

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscribe to Wiretapped

What’s Trending

Reviews

Back to Top
%d bloggers like this: