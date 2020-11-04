Samsung will reportedly release the Galaxy S21 series on January 29th

Samsung’s next round of flagship phones, the Galaxy S21 series, will reportedly launch on January 29th. Jon Prosser, a well-known leaker in the Apple world, has obtained new insight into the Korean company’s plans for its upcoming devices, details of which can be found in the tweet below. This lines up with previous reports suggesting Samsung would be bumping up its release schedule for the Galaxy S series in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀



Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021



Launch: January 29, 2021



Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

As you can see, Prosser believes Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra on January 14th, with preorders going up the same day. Then, just over two weeks later, they’ll all launch. Ross Young, another leaker, helped sort out the color situation. He claims the S21 will ship in Gray, Pink Violet, and White; the S21 Plus will come in Black and Silver; and the S21 Ultra will come in Black, Silver, and Violet.

Not much is known about the rest of the Galaxy S21 series, but it’s likely they’ll come with tweaked designs, improved cameras, and Snapdragon 875 processors. Stay tuned for more details as they begin to unravel.

