Apple is holding an event on November 10th to unveil ARM-based Macs

Apple has announced yet another virtual event it’s hosting on November 10th. The event, featuring the company’s famous tagline “One more thing,” is Apple’s third in the past three months, and it looks to be a doozy: new ARM-based Macs are on the cards.

We’ve been hearing about Apple’s transition to ARM processors for the Mac for quite some time, and next week we’ll finally see the fruits of that labor in commercially-available devices. Bloomberg suggests the first three machines to get ARM-based chips are a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro. A redesigned iMac and new Mac Pro will be developed down the line.

The new laptops will run some version of Apple’s A14 Bionic processor found in the iPhone 12 and iPad Air. It’s not clear what the chip will be called or what tweaks will be made, but it’s not a stretch to assume it’ll be speedy.

Not much else is known about the new machines such as their designs, prices, or release dates. Of course, that’ll all come in due time. The event kicks off on the 10th at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

