Apple will launch its Apple One services bundle tomorrow

Apple has confirmed when it’ll launch its much-anticipated Apple One subscription bundle: tomorrow, October 30th. The company made the announcement by confirming the launch date to Bloomberg. Apple CFO Luca Maestri is to thank for the news.

In case you’re unfamiliar, back in September, Apple announced Apple One as a single subscription model that bundles all of the company’s online services so you can pay one set price each month and gain access.

The Individual package runs for $14.95/month and gets you access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade. You also get a measly 50GB of iCloud storage. One step up is the Family plan which goes for $19.95/month and has the same services included with 200GB of iCloud storage. Since it’s a family plan, you can share the benefits with up to six family members.

Finally, there’s Premier. It costs $29.95/month and gets you everything Apple has to offer including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and the recently introduced Apple Fitness+. You also get 2TB of iCloud storage, a dramatic increase compared to both the Family and Individual plans. Premier subscriptions work like Family plans as well, so you can share them with up to six family members.

Apple says you can get a 30-day free trial of Apple One which will give you access to services you aren’t yet subscribed to. Obviously, you’ll be able to cancel whenever you want after you subscribe.

In addition to Apple One’s launch date, Maestri also confirmed Apple Fitness+, the company’s online fitness subscription that gives you workout resources, will be launching by the end of this quarter.

Will you be subscribing to Apple One?

