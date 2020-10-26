OnePlus introduces two new budget Nord phones coming to the US

OnePlus has introduced the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 smartphones, two devices that will make their way to the United States unlike the Nord which debuted earlier this year. These phones aren’t exactly that similar to the Nord, however, since they trim down the specs so that OnePlus can sell them for cheaper prices.

Let’s start with the cheapest one, the Nord N100. This device comes with a Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. On the front, the company includes a 6.52-inch 720p hole-punch display, but it’s only 60Hz. OnePlus made a rule recently where it wouldn’t release another phone with a 60Hz panel, but I guess budget phones are a weird exception. If the company comes out with a statement about this, I’ll let you know.

On the back, you get a triple camera sensor made up of a 13MP main camera, a macro lens, and a bokeh lens. You’ll also find a fingerprint scanner back there which will likely prove to be more reliable than the in-display sensors OnePlus includes on its flagships. The device connects to 4G networks instead of 5G, has dual stereo speakers, and sports a giant 5,000mAh battery. If you need good battery life, this phone will likely be the one to get.

On the other hand, there’s the Nord N10 5G, and this is the phone to get if you absolutely need 5G. It comes with a 6.49-inch 1080p 90Hz hole-punch display with a Snapdragon 690 under the hood. You also get 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the Qualcomm X51 modem for 5G connectivity.

Flipping the phone around, you’ll find a quad camera system consisting of a 64MP main shooter, a wide-angle camera, a monochrome sensor, and a macro lens. There’s also a 16MP selfie camera.

The battery shrinks down to 4,300mAh on this model, but you do get Warp Charge 30T. Obviously, neither of these phones come with wireless charging.

You know what else neither of these phones come with? Android 11. For some reason, OnePlus is shipping these new Nords with Android 10 out of the box. It isn’t clear why they just didn’t include Android 11, nor is it clear how long these phones will get software updates. As you might assume, if/when more info about this is available, I’ll update you.

Unfortunately, it’s not yet known when either handset will make its way to the States, but we do know it’ll happen eventually. Until then, you’ll be able to buy both in Europe starting sometime soon. The N100 will retail for £179 (about $233) while the N10 5G will go for £329 (about $428).

