Microsoft is finally adding mouse and trackpad support to Office for iPad

Microsoft has finally started rolling out proper mouse and trackpad support to its iPad line of Office apps. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the primary Office app are all getting the upgrade starting today. This comes after the company promised to add the functionality earlier this year when Apple started shipping iPadOS 13.4 which included the ability to use a cursor.

Mouse and trackpad support in Office iPad apps is just about what you’d expect. Each app now natively supports a cursor, whereas before your cursor would act like a finger and not offer any additional functionality. Microsoft included contextual awareness so when you hover over elements, the cursor dynamically changes shape. You also get new menus that play nicely with the cursor in addition to the ability to highlight words, sells, charts, and more.

Here’s Microsoft’s full statement on the update.

The Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps are now receiving updates to take full advantage of trackpad support in iPadOS to give iPad users using a mouse or Apple’s new Magic Keyboard easy cursor control, fluid navigation, and precise adjustments. When moving a finger across the built-in trackpad of Magic Keyboard, the cursor transforms into the tool you need depending on the content you’re pointing to. And using a mouse or trackpad with iPad for common tasks like highlighting a passage of text in Word, selecting a range of cells in Excel, and moving and resizing graphics in PowerPoint are as simple and intuitive as ever. This experience will be immediately familiar to anyone who has ever used Office on a Mac or a PC and helps make iPad even more versatile and capable for getting more work done.

The update should be rolling out to everyone now.

