Huawei unveils Mate 40 Pro with 5nm processor, 50W wireless charging, improved cameras

Huawei has announced its newest flagship phones: the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus. The two new devices, alongside the cheaper Mate 40, stand as the latest members of the company’s family of phones which don’t ship with Google services. That makes them incredibly difficult to market outside of China, but overall they do seem like nice pieces of hardware.





The Mate 40 Pro and Pro Plus both ship with a 6.67-inch 2772×1344 90Hz AMOLED display with very minimal bezels. The only visual intrusions are their hole-punch notches in the left-hand corner. There’s an in-display fingerprint reader integrated into both devices, and each are rated for IP68 certification.

Under the hood, Huawei includes its all-new 5nm Kirin 9000 CPU which the company says is the world’s first 5nm 5G chip. Paired with the processor is either 8GB of RAM (Mate 40 Pro) or 12GB of RAM (Mate 40 Pro Plus). Each device comes with 256GB of storage and a 4,400mAh battery. You also get 50W wireless charging which really snappy.

Speaking of snappy charging, Huawei is one-upping OnePlus by including 66W wired charging which is one watt higher than what the OnePlus 8T offers.

On the back of both devices, Huawei includes a main 50MP sensor with a 20MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The Pro Plus gets a fourth 8MP periscope lens with 10x zoom. Huawei has improved its imaging and video processing on the new devices which should further the company’s position as being one of the best OEMs to buy from if you care about smartphone photography.

As far as software goes, Huawei is still placing its EMUI on top of Android which, like I said, is without Google services. To accommodate, Huawei has built its own Petal Search, Maps, and office apps. It isn’t clear how much longer the company can go in this direction, however, since so many people rely on Google apps every day. I suppose we’ll have to wait to find out.

I mentioned the Mate 40 earlier in this article. That device is basically a trimmed-down version of the Pro as it has a smaller 6.5-inch 1080p screen, a slower Kirin 9000E processor, a 4,200mAh battery with no wireless charging, 128GB of storage, and less impressive cameras (50MP main, 16MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto). I have a feeling many people will be opting for the Mate 40 Pro instead since it’s the more interesting device.

Huawei will sell the Mate 40 Pro for €1,199 (about $1,418) while the Mate 40 Pro Plus will go for €1,399 (about $1,655). Both devices will launch on November 13th in the UK. Meanwhile, the Mate 40 will run for €899 (about $1,063).

The Mate 40 Pro will be available in black, white, green, yellow, and silver. The Mate 40 Pro Plus gets only black or white.

