OnePlus 9 rumored to arrive in March 2021

OnePlus just announced the OnePlus 8T which improves upon the OnePlus 8 from earlier this year. However, it doesn’t outpace the OnePlus 8 Pro which has a better camera, wireless charging, a nicer screen, and better battery life. A true successor to the 8 Pro would likely be whatever the OnePlus 9 winds up being, and according to a new report, it looks like that phone will be coming earlier than expected.

Android Central suggests that OnePlus will be releasing the OnePlus 9 in March of 2021. Historically, OnePlus has released its first round of flagship phones in either May or April. That would mean the 9 will arrive much earlier than any OnePlus phone ever released. It’s not clear what’s driving the bump in launch timing, but it may be part of the company’s new leadership’s agenda now that Carl Pei has left.

So far, nothing has leaked in regards to the OnePlus 9. However, if the device improves upon the 8 Pro like the 8 Pro improved upon the 7 Pro, we can expect a new Snapdragon chipset, 5G, wireless charging, better battery life, IP68 certification, and maybe even more RAM. AS we gradually get closer to March of next year, I’ll let you know of any developments.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

