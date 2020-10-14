OnePlus 8T is official with 120Hz display, 65W charging, Android 11

A day after Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 lineup, OnePlus has followed suit by debuting the new OnePlus 8T. The device doesn’t stray very far from the company’s other flagship offerings as it boasts a similar glass design and spec sheet. It’s basically a slightly updated OnePlus 8 which means if you own that device, you can probably skip this one.

OnePlus opts for a 6.55-inch 2400×1080 20:9 AMOLED display on the 8T. It swaps the 90hz refresh rate from its cousin, the OnePlus 8, and adds the 120hz refresh rate from the OnePlus 8 Pro. This is a solid upgrade since things will look even smoother on the phone compared to the OnePlus 8.

Under the hood, OnePlus includes the Snapdragon 865 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both models ship with UFS 3.1 storage and 5G connectivity thanks to the 865. You also get Android 11 out of the box with OnePlus’ OxygenOS 11 skin on top.

In the camera department, OnePlus makes a few upgrades over the OnePlus 8 by throwing in a 2MP monochrome lens, a new 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor with a slightly wider aperture, and a 5MP macro lens. The 8T’s ultra-wide 16MP camera should perform the same as the OnePlus 8’s. On the front, you’ll find a 16MP selfie shooter embedded in a hole-punch cutout.

Where the OnePlus 8T really shines is in the battery department. The phone features a 4,500mAh cell which is relatively large by today’s standards, but it also comes with the company’s Warp Charge 65. That means the phone can charge at up to 65W using the included adapter and cable. OnePlus says you can achieve “a day’s power in 15 minutes” which is impressive to say the least. And thank God it can charge quickly because you don’t get the added convenience of wireless charging with this phone.

Rounding things off, the 8T also includes an in-display fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, an alert slider, and dual SIM slots.

The OnePlus 8T will be sold in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. It’ll retail for $749. Preorders are now live, with the phone launching on October 23rd in the US.

