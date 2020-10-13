Watch Apple’s iPhone 12 event here [Live]

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 12 series today during a prerecorded keynote from Apple Park. The show comes about a month later than when iPhones are usually unveiled, and it’s all thanks to COVID-19. I won’t go into detail about how that played out since you can probably put the pieces together yourself.

During the show, the company is expected to reveal the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. We may also get a HomePod mini that will cost $99. Apple’s over-ear headphones and AirTags that have been heavily rumored are apparently delayed. Not much else is known about the event and what might unfold, but one thing’s for certain: prepare for a wave of iPhone 12 articles.

The show kicks off today at 10 a.m. PT/1 pm. ET. You can watch the keynote in the YouTube player above.

