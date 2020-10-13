Apple introduces $99 HomePod mini with third-party music service support

Apple has finally introduced a HomePod that won’t break the bank. Today during its online event, the company unveiled the new $99 HomePod mini. It’s quite literally a smaller version of the HomePod with a spherical shape, a flat bottom side, and a flat top where the audio controls and lights are.

The mini ships with a main driver, two passive radiators, and an “acoustic waveguide.” It packs custom software to automatically adjust its output based on the music you’re playing. It ships with Apple’s S5 processor to process all of this computing, including “Hey Siri” commands which work through the three-microphone array. The device is coated in a fabric finish to blend in with the rest of your home.

Apple says you can pair HomePod minis together and they work with a new intercom system. At launch, the speaker will work with other music services besides Apple Music including iHeartRatio, Pandora, Radio.com, TuneIn Radio, and Amazon Music. Unfortunately, Spotify isn’t supported.

Obviously, the speaker is powered by Siri and supports a ton of Apple device-only features like handing off music from your iPhone when you get close to it, Siri Shortcuts, HomeKit, Find My, and more.

The new HomePod mini will launch in the US during the week of November 16th. It’ll go up for preorder November 6th. It’ll be available in Space Gray or White.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

