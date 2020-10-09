Half of Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup might not ship until November

It looks like half of Apple’s iPhone lineup for this year won’t begin shipping until next month. Jon Prosser, well-known leaker and credited Apple insider, has shared new details from his sources in regards to when this year’s iPhones will begin shipping, and it looks like at least two models will slip into November.

According to Prosser, the iPhone 12 mini with its 5.4-inch screen and the iPhone 12 Pro Max with its 6.7-inch screen will begin shipping in November. Meanwhile, the two 6.1-inch iPhones (the standard iPhone 12 and higher-end iPhone 12 Pro) will ship soon after Apple’s next week in October.

Updated info from my sources about the October 13th iPhone event.



1. Digitimes was correct earlier in the year. 6.1 devices will come first. Mini & Pro Max in Nov.



As for pricing, I don’t personally have any updated info. Source is saying $649 starting price for Mini (64GB) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 9, 2020

If you want exact dates, Kang (another credited Apple leaker) suggests the two 6.1-inch models will go up for preorder on October 16th or 17th with a launch date of either the 23rd or 24th. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 mini will go up for preorder November 6th or 7th and start shipping the 13th or 14th. Finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to go up for preorder November 13th or 14th and launch the 20th or 21st.

It’s been said before that this year’s iPhone launch will be much later than usual, and it’s all thanks to COVID-19. Another issue Apple has faced due to the virus is development of its 120Hz screens for the iPhone which seem to be delayed until next year. This year’s iPhones will definitely sport a decent set of features like A14 Bionic chipsets, 5G, new designs, new colors, and more storage, but not having a smoother display could prove to be a deal breaker for some.

Apple will formally unveil the iPhone 12 series during an event next week.

