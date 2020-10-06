Apple announces October 13th iPhone 12 event

Apple has confirmed it’s hosting a virtual event on October 13th where the company is widely expected to reveal the new iPhone 12 series. The event will be held from Apple Park and go live at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. It comes after Apple had to delay this year’s iPhone launch due to COVID-19.

As far as what we’re expecting, Apple’s event invite includes the tag line “Hi, Speed.” That’s likely hinting at the 5G capabilities of the new iPhone 12 series which will deliver faster data speeds. Of course, the new iPhones will also likely come with A14 Bionic processors as we saw in the 2020 iPad Air. The lineup of new phones is expected to consist of standard 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models and Pro 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models, all of which will sport new squared-off designs with flat edges.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the new phones will come with 120Hz screens which could be a deal breaker for some customers. I, for one, was looking forward to an iPhone with a refresh rate faster than 60Hz. That can’t be anything but incredible. Right now, though, it looks like we’ll be waiting until next year.

Apple might also unveil its AirTags Tile competitor, a new ARM-based Mac, new over-ear AirPods, and an updated HomePod at the event. Of course, I’ll be sure to let you know of everything company unveils. Stay tuned.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.