Microsoft updates Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor and platinum color

Microsoft has refreshed its Surface Pro X that debuted almost exactly a year ago with a new processor and color option. The company’s new SQ2 chipset was designed in conjunction with Qualcomm since the silicon is based on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chip, except it doesn’t come with 5G. The processor will offer improved performance, battery life, and efficiency. Meanwhile, a new platinum color option is available alongside the previous black model.

Other than those two changes, the rest of the Surface Pro X remains the same. You still get up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, LTE connectivity, and a 13-inch 2880×1920 3:2 display. You also get two USB-C ports, a Surface Connect port, Windows Hello facial recognition, and Windows 10 Home on ARM. Speaking of which, you’ll soon be able to run all Windows apps regardless of whether they’re 32-bit or 64-bit thanks to upcoming emulation upgrades. The company details its ambitions here.

Interestingly, the Surface Pro X with an SQ1 chip will remain in the company’s lineup and host the starting price of $999. The SQ2 model will start at $1,499 and come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage out the gate. For 512GB of storage, you’ll have to pay $1,799. The new Surface Pro X starts shipping October 13th.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

