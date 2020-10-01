Google’s first Chromecast with Google TV is here

During the company’s online keynote, Google took the wraps off the new Chromecast with Google TV. The device replaces the previous Chromecsat Ultra and provides even more features for less money.

Right off the bat, the device is a Chromecast so you can connect it to your TV and cast stuff to it. But with this new Chromecast comes a remote, and that’s because the device includes Google TV preinstalled.

If you aren’t familiar, Google TV is Android TV with a new name and look. The interface has been given an update so everything’s cleaner and simpler to understand, and all of your favorite apps can plug right in so you can find content across providers. It works and acts similarly to the Apple TV, just with Google’s influence everywhere.

With that bundled remote, you get a dedicated Google Assistant button that turns your TV into a smart display of sorts. You also get a dedicated Netflix button along with a home button, power and input switches, a back button, and volume keys. There’s also a touch pad at the top.

As far as the tech is concerned, it’s basically a repackaged Chromecast Ultra, meaning you can stream content in 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second. You also get Dolby vision support. It’s all passable through the HDMI port on your television. Overall, this Chromecast seems like an extremely good value.

The Chromecast with Google TV is available now in the U.S. for just $49.99 ($20 less than the previous Chromecast Ultra) and comes in three colors: Snow, Sunrise, and Sky. It’ll launch in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. on October 15th.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.