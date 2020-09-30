Google announces Nest Audio smart speaker with improved sound for $99

Google has officially announced the Nest Audio smart speaker after sharing an image of the device with the press a couple of months ago. The new speaker was unveiled today during an online-only keynote where we also saw the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G.

The new Nest Audio will finally replace the Google Home from 2016. It slots between the cheap Nest Mini and more expensive Nest Max with its price tag of $99. It adopts a new design that’s much more reminiscent of the Nest Max than an air freshener like the Home. It definitely has loaf-of-bread vibes, if we’re being honest.

Beneath the colorful fabric, Google packs in a 19mm tweeter and 75mm mid-woofer for up to 75 percent louder audio. You also get 50 percent stronger bass, all the meanwhile Google promises a good balance of highs, mids, and lows so that nothing’s overpowering. You can pair two Audios together for a stereo setup, and Google even says the speaker adapts to whatever environment you place it in for optimal sound.

Of course, the Nest Audio also comes equipped with the Google Assistant which is now more powerful thanks to improved speed and plenty more actions. You get weather, to-dos, shopping lists, recipes, music, news, podcasts, and more with the Nest Audio in your house. Google also touts the multi-room features of its Nest speakers which let you play music on all of your speakers at once and even move audio from one room to the next. All in all, if you’ve used a Google Assistant smart speaker in the past, you’ll know how to use the Nest Audio.

Google will sell the Nest Audio in five colors: Chalk, Charcoal, Sand, Sky, and Sage. It retails for $99.99 and launches on October 5th. Physical stores will get the speaker on October 15th.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.