LG Wing will cost $999 when it launches on Verizon October 15th

LG and Verizon have given the experimental Wing smartphone a price tag: $999. The oddly-shaped device will launch on October 15th through the red carrier, with pre-orders going up October 1st. This comes just over two weeks after the phone was unveiled.

In case you missed it, the Wing is LG’s newest smartphone, and it definitely defines the word “different” when you compare it to other phones on the market. It sports a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display on the front which swivels at the top of the device to landscape, revealing a much smaller 3.9-inch screen beneath it. This gives you a screen configuration unlike anything we’ve seen before. Features like a dedicated game controller, a gimbal mode for the camera, and an improved Android Auto experience are just some of the perks of the funky design.

Under the hood, LG includes a Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There’s a triple camera setup on the back with a motorized pop-up camera at the top. You also get a 4,000mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint reader, 5G, fast charging and wireless charging, Android 10, and no headphone jack.

Whether that package is worth $1,000 to you is up to you to decide. I haven’t tried the Wing yet so I can’t share any thoughts, but from afar it definitely looks enticing. AT&T and T-Mobile are also supposed to start selling the Wing soon. I’ll let you know when that happens.

