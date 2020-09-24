Google’s Pixel 4a 5G leaks in new high-quality images

Google is gearing up to introduce the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 at an event online on September 30th. Before then, though, we’re getting a nice collection of leaks. We already have images and specs of the latter device, and now it’s the former’s turn.

Thanks to UK retailer John Lewis, the Pixel 4a 5G has surfaced in high-quality renders. The images show off the device from multiple angles and confirm a look and feel that’s extremely reminiscent of the Pixel 4a. You get a similar hole-punch display with minimal bezels, a plastic body, a colored power button, and a square camera module. Speaking of which, the biggest visual difference compared to the 4a is definitely the dual camera setup in that module which is said to consist of a standard lens and an ultra-wide angle shooter.

WinFuture published the Pixel 4a 5G’s specs earlier this week which reportedly include a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED 60Hz display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, a 3,800mAh battery, and 18W fast charging. There likely won’t be wireless charging on this device, but there will be a headphone jack. In addition, the main camera will weigh in at 12.2MP while the ultra-wide is 16MP and the selfie cam is 8MP.

We know the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $499 whenever it launches, so for that money you get a pretty solid package. I’m still more excited for the Pixel 5 since it’ll have a 90Hz display, 8GB of RAM, wireless charging, and a larger battery, but that’s just me. Stay tuned for more on these devices.

