Samsung unveils cheaper Galaxy S20 FE with a plastic body and flagship specs

At an event streamed online today, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S20 FE smartphone. The device, a variation of the Galaxy S20 from earlier this year, aims to provide a flagship experience with features people actually like for less money.

This phone is actually really interesting. Samsung didn’t skimp out when it comes to specs despite selling the phone at a lower price point (we’ll get to that later). There’s a big 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with flat sides and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Samsung packs a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. You also get 5G support on some models, a 4,500mAh battery, wireless charging, and IP68 certification

There are even three cameras on the back. Samsung opts for a main 12MP f/1.8 lens, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto. You get 3x optical zoom, optical image stabilization, and tracking autofocus with the device as well. Meanwhile, the front of the S20 FE houses a 32MP f/2.2 lens.

So where did Samsung skimp to get the price lower on the S20 FE? Well, they reduced the display’s resolution to Full HD+ (2400×1080). You also don’t get 12GB of RAM like you do in the standard S20. And despite what images might tell you, the phone is definitely made out of plastic just like the Galaxy Note 20.

But this phone, despite those shortcomings, definitely seems like it could be a hit. The FE in “Galaxy S20 FE” stands for Fan Edition, and it’s meant to hit all the right marks to appeal to as many people as possible. Most people only need three cameras, top notch performance, good battery life, and a good selection of colors to pick from. The S20 FE has all of that.

The best part? Samsung will charge $699 for the device which is extremely reasonable. In other words, you can get about 85 percent of a Galaxy S20 for $300 less. That’s pretty solid.

Samsung will sell the S20 FE beginning on October 2nd. It’ll be sold unlocked as well as through AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. It ships in Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.

