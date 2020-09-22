Google Pixel 5 leaks in official-looking renders, specs also revealed

WinFuture has published a new report which unveils official-looking renders of Google’s Pixel 5. We only have have two to work with, but alongside them came specs which essentially confirm everything important about the device.

First off, here’s the renders. As you can see, they look very much like a Pixel 4a except with slightly thinner bezels and a bit taller. We don’t get a glimpse at the back of the phone in the renders, but WinFuture says the model being shown is the black variant.

Speaking of which, Roland Quandt who authored the piece has previously confirmed the Pixel 5 will ship in black and green finishes. That’s not exactly a ton of flexibility when it comes to finding the Pixel that best fits your style, but it’s better than a single Just Black model.

As for the leaked specs, WinFuture says the Pixel 5 will ship with a 6.0-inch 2340×1080 90Hz OLED display covered in Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood will live a Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will be a main 12.2MP f/1.7 sensor on the back paired to a 16MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens. You’ll also find an 8MP f2.0 selfie shooter on the device.

For power, the Pixel 5 will reportedly have a 4,080mAh battery that can be recharged via 18W faster charging and wireless charging. WinFuture even says you’ll get reverse wireless charging with the device which is new to the Pixel line. Rounding things off, the phone will be IP68 certified, ship out of the box with Android 11, and be made of aluminum and glass.

The Pixel 5 will be unveiled alongside the Pixel 4a 5G during an event on September 30th. Stay tuned for more details as they trickle out.

