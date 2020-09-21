OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 8T on October 14th

OnePlus has officially confirmed when it plans to unveil its next flagship smartphone. The company’s rumored OnePlus 8T will be announced via a livestreamed event on October 14th at 10 a.m. EDT. The announcement arrives alongside a teaser which OnePlus uploaded this week (viewable above) and a statement from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

“OnePlus is always looking for opportunities to bring the latest technology to our tech-savvy users as soon as we feel it meets our high standards,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. “With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device. I am confident that the OnePlus 8T will once again exceed expectations and deliver an unparalleled flagship experience.”

What do we know about the OnePlus 8T so far? Rumors point to the device sporting a 6.55-inch 2400×1080 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It’ll had a quad camera array on the back with a main 48MP lens, a 16MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. It’ll be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with Android 11 and OnePlus’ new UI out of the box.

Overall, it sounds like a really nice package. It actually sort of sounds like a more powerful OnePlus Nord. Go compare the Nord’s specs to the 8T’s and tell me what you think on Twitter. I’ll have more to say on this device soon.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

