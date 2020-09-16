Microsoft will reportedly release a Surface Pro X 2 with faster performance this fall

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is back in the news thanks to a new report out of Windows Central. In the article, WC suggests Microsoft will release an updated Surface Pro X (currently known as the Surface Pro X 2) with the new Microsoft SQ2 processor based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G. The chip will provide better performance over the previous version and hopefully sway more people to buy the device.

It isn’t clear how much of a performance improvement there will be compared to the original Pro X, but I’m sure it’ll be rather meaningful since it’s the second version of a brand new device from Microsoft. Interestingly, Windows Central also suggests the company could reveal its plans for x86 64-bit app emulation which will allow many more apps to run on the hardware.

It’s also worth pointing out that the 8cx Gen 2 Microsoft will base its chip off of includes 5G connectivity. That might mean the Surface Pro X 2 will feature the tech. We’ll have to wait to find out.

Rounding things off, the new Pro X 2 will also reportedly ship in a new platinum color option. There will also be new Type Cover colors. Aside from these aesthetic differences, though, nothing else should change cosmetically.

It’s rumored that Microsoft will host an event next month to unveil the new Pro X 2. At that event, a sub-$600 Surface Laptop is also expected to debut which Windows Central details here.

Author Max Buondonno

