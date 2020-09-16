Apple releases iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to all supported devices

Apple has officially begun rolling out iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to all supported devices. Both software updates have been in beta since they debuted back in June. Now, they’re ready to go for every Apple devices that can swallow them.
iOS 14
iOS 14 has a pretty big lineup of changes, new features, and tweaks. You can read all about them in my piece I published back in June. Below, you’ll find a list of the devices supported by the new software.
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
iPadOS 14
Like iOS 14, I also published an article on iPadOS 14 which details what features are onboard. Below, I’ve got a rundown of the devices the software supports.
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad (8th generation)
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (4th generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
To install either update, to Settings > General > Software updates on your device and check for updates. There, you should see iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 ready to be installed. Just tap “Download” to get the installation process going. You may want to grab a charger if you’re low on battery so your device doesn’t die before the install is done.
