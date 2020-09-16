Apple introduces Apple One subscription that bundles various services for one monthly fee

It seems like people have been asking Apple to make its own version of Amazon Prime for some time. The idea is to give customers a simple way to subscribe to all of Apple’s services for one set fee each month. Amazon’s version of that is one of the most popular subscriptions on planet Earth, so it was only a matter of time until the iPhone maker threw its hat into the ring.

Meet Apple One. Unveiled at the company’s online event this week, the new subscription offers a bundle of Apple services for a set monthly fee. The company provides three different tiers of membership: Individual, Family, and Premier.

The Individual package runs for $14.95/month and gets you access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade. You also get a measly 50GB of iCloud storage. One step up is the Family plan which goes for $19.95/month and has the same services included with 200GB of iCloud storage. Since it’s a family plan, you can share the benefits with up to six family members.

Finally, there’s Premier. It costs $29.95/month and gets you everything Apple has to offer including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and the recently introduced Apple Fitness+. You also get 2TB of iCloud storage, a dramatic increase compared to both the Family and Individual plans. Premier subscriptions work like Family plans as well, so you can share them with up to six family members.

Apple says you can get a 30-day free trial of Apple One which will give you access to services you aren’t yet subscribed to. Obviously, you’ll be able to cancel whenever you want after you subscribe. Apple says the service will be launching this fall in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

