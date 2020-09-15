Apple unveils new $329 iPad with A12 Bionic

Apple has refreshed its cheapest iPad with a new processor for 2020. The new tablet was revealed today during an online event the company held at Apple Park where the revamped iPad Air was also unveiled.

“We’re excited to offer customers an even faster and more powerful experience with the eighth-generation iPad,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With its beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, the performance boost from the A12 Bionic, great cameras, and so much more, the new iPad is an incredible value at a time when, more than ever, our customers need powerful and versatile ways to work, play, learn, and connect with loved ones.”









The 10.2-inch iPad isn’t getting any cosmetic changes, and its pricing and storage configurations ($329 for 32GB, $429 for 128GB) are remaining the same as well. The biggest change the company is making in this case is swapping the aging A10 processor for the A12 Bionic found in the iPhone XS. The entry-level iPad now ships with the newer chip which Apple says can deliver 40 percent faster CPU performance and twice the graphics performance.

Thanks to the new chip, Apple took some jabs at the rest of the market. The company touts how the iPad is “up to two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, up to three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet, and up to six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook.” Those are some impressive stats to say the least, and I’m sure under the right circumstances you can replicate them.

Coinciding with the A12 Bionic is literally just the rest of the entry-level iPad. You still get a 10.2-inch Retina display with chunky bezels, Touch ID, “all-day” battery life, Apple Pencil support, and 8MP rear/1.2MP front cameras. You also still get a Lighting port for charging.

Out of the box, the new 10.2-inch iPad will come with iPadOS 14 which will roll out tomorrow. The software comes with plenty of upgrades for Apple Pencil, new widgets for the home screen, tweaks to how apps are laid out, a new universal search field, and various UI changes.

Overall, the entry-level iPad’s 2020 update is minor, but it’s good for future-proofing. Without a price increase, this particular tablet will likely remain one of the top-selling gadgets come the holiday season.

The new iPad will launch on Friday, September 18th. It’ll be sold in silver, space gray, and gold.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.