Samsung announces event to unveil Galaxy S20 Fan Edition on September 23rd

The events keep coming. Samsung has announced yet another keynote where the company is expected to reveal the rumored Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Samsung’s invitation to the online event hints that they’ll be unpacking something “for Every Fan.” That basically confirms the S20 FE is on its way to the limelight.

So what’s the S20 FE? According to leaks, it’ll be a slightly cheaper and less powerful version of the Galaxy S20 from earlier this year. It’ll come with roughly the same spec sheet with a slightly larger 6.5-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 processor, and in-screen fingerprint reader. The S20 FE will drop down to 6GB of RAM, an 8MP telephoto camera in the triple sensor array on the back, a single 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery compared to 4,500mAh in the S20.

Overall though, this phone should be pretty good. That’s still a decent spec sheet despite not being the best of the best. The S20 FE will be unveiled on September 23rd. Stay tuned for more details.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

