Google announces September 30th event to debut Pixel 5, new Chromecast, and Google Nest speaker

Google has announced it’s hosting an event on September 30th where the company will unveil its latest hardware offerings. Specifically, the company notes a new Chromecast, smart speaker, and Pixel phones will all be revealed.

Of course, those new Pixel phones are undoubtedly the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. We already know these devices exist as Google confirmed they were real after they unveiled the Pixel 4a. Both phones are expected to ship with Snapdragon 765G processors and 5G connectivity. The Pixel 5 will get a 6-inch 90Hz display, 8GB of RAM, an ultra-wide rear camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the lower-end Pixel 4a 5G will get a larger 6.2-inch screen but a 60Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,800mAh battery.

Then there’s the new Chromecast and Google Nest smart speaker. The speaker will be the larger Google Nest Mini-style unit we saw back in July. On the other hand, the new Chromecast will reportedly cost around $50 to $60 and include Android TV. Not a lot else is known about either device, so we’ll have to wait until later this month to learn everything.

The new Made by Google hardware will debut at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on the 30th.

