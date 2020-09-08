Here’s a better look at the LG Wing

LG is unveiling its new Wing “concept” phone on September 14th, and as we get closer to that date, more about the device is starting to leak out. Over the past couple of days, we’ve gotten a clearer look at the device in the form of a video and a press render.

First up, the video. In the clip, someone is holding a Wing smartphone and begins to open it, revealing how the sliding mechanism works. It works as expected, allowing you to flip the top screen up and prop it sideways to create a T shape. It’s definitely one of the funkier smartphone designs we’ve seen, so it’ll be interesting to see just how useful it can be.

The other leak is a press render courtesy of Evan Blass. As you can see, the render reveals a device that’s relatively slim in terms of thickness, despite having two screens stacked together. The render also confirms the inclusion of a triple rear camera system which looks like a Samsung Galaxy Note.

Rumor has it the device will sport a Snapdragon 765G processor and cost around $1,000. We’ll know more in less than a week. Stay tuned.

