Apple announces September 15th event to unveil new Apple Watch and iPad

Apple is hosting an event on September 15th, the company confirmed today in a new invitation posted to its website. While September events from the Cupertino company historically mean new iPhones are on the way, this year will stand as an exception. That’s because the 2020 iPhones have been delayed, with CFO Luca Maestri confirming the news not long ago in an investor’s call.

With the new iPhones arriving a “few weeks” later than usual, what can we expect from this September event? For one, there’s definitely a new Apple Watch. Apple included “Time Flies” as the tagline for the keynote, and that undoubtedly means a new watch is on the way. Rumor has it the Apple Watch Series 6 will sport a new processor, blood oxygen monitoring, and upgraded sleep tracking capabilities.

It’s also likely Apple will use the event to show off a new iPad Air which is expected to adopt an iPad Pro-like design with minimal bezels and a 10.8-inch screen. We could also see Apple’s Tile alternative known as AirTags, a new HomePod, and Apple-branded over-ear headphones. Of course, the company may save a couple of these products for the inevitable unveiling of the iPhone 12 series, but right now there’s not much evidence to point to when these products will get introduced.

All of that being said, this should be an interesting event. It’s all virtual and will be filmed at Apple Park. The show kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

