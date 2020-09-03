LG is about to announce the weirdest phone ever

LG has officially announced an event scheduled for September 14th during which it will unveil possibly the weirdest phone to ever ship. The company’s leaked Wing is the device in question, with its swiveling top screen reminiscent of older smartphones that focused on recording video. The handset will take on a form factor that has yet to be explored by other manufacturers.

It’s all a part of LG’s new Explorer Project initiative where the company will explore “devices that deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences.” That likely means more of these whacky concept phones will also be introduced.

Not a lot is known about the Wing beyond its flipping screen and tiny 1:1 screen on the bottom. We know it’ll likely come with a Snapdragon 765G and cost at least $1,000. But as far as battery capacity, cameras, screen quality, and overall performance is concerned, it all remains a mystery. We don’t have much longer to wait until we know everything so stay tuned.

