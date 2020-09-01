Bloomberg: Apple’s fall lineup includes iPhones, Apple Watches, iPad Air, HomePod, headphones, more

Like clockwork, Bloomberg has issued its annual report where it details Apple’s fall hardware lineup for the year. This year’s report looks a little different, but as a nice change, it’s not because of COVID-19. It’s actually because Apple has a different lineup than what we’ve seen in the past.

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

Obviously, Bloomberg‘s report mentions the new iPhones. In the article, the publication notes Apple has asked suppliers to produce at least 75 million units of the new 5G-enabled phones which indicates demand is as strong as ever for the new devices despite the pandemic. The Cupertino company is anticipating 80 million shipments of the new iPhones in 2020 according to Bloomberg‘s sources.

As far as features go, this is a familiar story. Bloomberg reiterates how the two lower-end iPhone 12 models will come with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch OLED displays. Meanwhile, the higher-end Pro models will have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels. All four will ship with 5G and tweaked designs with squared-off edges. The two lower-end models will have aluminum frames, while the Pro phones will opt for stainless steel. A LiDAR camera is expected to ship on at least one of the Pro models, and the new A14 processor will power all four iPhones.

One of the features I’m most excited about when it comes to the iPhone 12 Pro isn’t a feature at all: it’s the color. Bloomberg notes that Apple is working on a new dark blue color scheme for the device which will replace Midnight Green from the iPhone 11 Pro series. I’m totally here for a dark blue iPhone, especially with its tweaked design.

Unfortunately, Bloomberg doesn’t mention a 120Hz display anywhere in its report, so it isn’t clear if the iPhone 12 Pros will ship with the feature. I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Apple Watch Series 6

Moving on, Bloomberg mentions the new Apple Watches which are expected to fall under the Series 6 umbrella branding. The publication doesn’t detail what to expect in the new watches, but they do mention a model meant to replace the Series 5 and a model meant to replace the Series 3 will debut. That means Apple is deliberately making a cheap Apple Watch for the first time.

iPad Air 4

In iPad Land, Bloomberg notes Apple is readying a fourth-generation iPad Air which will feature an edge-to-edge design like the iPad Pro. Leaked documents show that the device will feature a design very similar to the 11-inch Pro with a 10.8-inch screen, a Touch ID sensor in the power button, and a single rear camera. Not much else is known at this point but stay tuned.

HomePod and headphones

Also in the report, Bloomberg mentions a cheaper HomePod and new Apple-branded over-ear headphones. The former will feature less speakers than the original HomePod, but it’ll certainly cost less than $299 which will convince many more people to buy this speaker over a Google Nest or Amazon Echo.

Meanwhile, the latter will stand as Apple’s first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand it’s shipped. Bloomberg only mentions the cans briefly in the report, but recent rumors point to an AirPods-like experience with easy connectivity, good sound quality, and customization options.

AirTags

After tons of rumors hit the rumor mill over the past year or two, Bloomberg says Apple will finally unveil its tile-competing AirTags with its fall hardware lineup. The tags will let you track whatever you attach them to via the Find My app. Bloomberg notes the accessories will include a leather carry case.

Apple TV

Rounding things off, Bloomberg also mentions a new Apple TV that Apple’s working on with a faster chip for improved gaming, a new remote, a new feature to help you find your remote easier. Unfortunately, that device might ship in 2021 instead of this fall, but anything’s possible.

Availability

Bloomberg doesn’t detail when all of Apple’s new products will ship outside of the usual fall timeframe, but we do have a rough idea for when the new iPhones will roll out.

According to Bloomberg, the cheaper iPhone 12 models will arrive “sooner” than the iPhone 12 Pro models. It isn’t clear why, but I’m sure the pandemic played a huge role in the delay. Currently, rumors are pointing to Apple hosting some type of event in October to introduce all of this new tech.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

