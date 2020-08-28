OnePlus is reportedly readying a $200 phone for the U.S.

Android Central has published a report detailing an upcoming smartphone from OnePlus that will cost just $200 and be sold in the U.S. The device, codenamed “Clover,” will be OnePlus’ first budget handset and go against phones like the Moto E7 and LG Stylo 6.

In the report, AC notes the Clover will ship with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD 1560×720 display, a Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. On the back, there will be three rear cameras: a 13MP shooter and two 2MP sensors. There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The biggest draw to this phone will undoubtedly be the battery. OnePlus is expected to include a massive 6,000mAh which will translate to at least two days of usage when combined with its low-end chip. If you’re someone who needs their phone to last more than a day on a full charge, this phone will undoubtedly be worth looking at.

Designs, release dates, and colors have yet to be revealed about this surprise device. AC notes that the phone is expected to be unveiled in the near future so we likely don’t have long to wait until we know everything about it.

