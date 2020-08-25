Apple’s still working on 120Hz for the iPhone 12 Pro, according to leaked screenshots

There have been a lot of reports over the past few weeks that try to confirm or deny what Apple’s next iPhone line will include. One particular feature rumored to appear on the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max is a 120Hz refresh rate. This rumored perk has been in various reports that either promise it’ll be on the new iPhones or will be taken out and saved for next year.

The latest iPhone 12 Pro leaks once again claim Apple is still working to include 120Hz refresh rates this year. Jon Prosser has surfaced some screenshots from production validation (PVT) prototypes of the iPhone 12 Pro Max which include settings to control the 120Hz refresh rate on the device. You can set it to adapt to whatever content’s being display (“Enable Adaptive Refresh Rate”) or have it on all the time (“Enable High Refresh Rate”).

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max



Want video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

These screenshots don’t confirm that the iPhone 12 Pro series will sport 120Hz refresh rates, but it’s at least confirmation that the company is still working on how it could implement it. I’m really hoping they don’t delay the feature to next year – they’d be two generations of smartphones behind everyone else in adapting faster refresh rates.

Also in the screenshots are hints at what the LiDAR sensor on the back of the 12 Pros could enable. For one, you should get improved autofocus and subject detection in video. The sensor will also improve night mode for photos and videos which could be a huge edge for the new iPhones. It also looks like the phones could get improved noise reduction.

Rounding things off, Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro posted these photos of what’s apparently a real iPhone 12 Pro Max’s notch. You can get a feel for just how big the cutout is this year thanks to the photos.

Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 series next month.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.