Google Pixel 5 leaks out in new set of renders

Rumor has it Google’s Pixel 5 smartphone will launch on September 30th alongside the Pixel 4a 5G. Ahead of the Pixel 4 successor’s release, the internet just got a new set of renders of the phone courtesy of OnLeaks and Pricebaba.

The renders show off a device extremely reminiscent of the Pixel 4a. The Pixel 5 will apparently have a hole-punch display with minimal bezels, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and some type of finish that results in this glittery reflection (I’m assume this is some type of polycarbonate).

Around the device, you’ll find a normal array of power and volume buttons in addition to a USB-C port and speakers. The camera housing keeps two sensors under its roof this time around, but it isn’t clear if the second shooter is a telephoto or ultra-wide lens. The screen is expected to be around 5.8-inches like the 4a, but that contradicts other rumors which pointed to a 6.67-inch panel. I suppose we’ll have to wait for more information to leak to know for sure.

In terms of specs, Pricebaba says the Pixel 5 will likely come with a Snapdragon 765G processor, at least 6GB of RAM, a Quad HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 3,080mAh battery. Of course, the phone should also come with 5G and Android 11.

These renders show off a much simpler-looking device compared to the Pixel 4. Last year’s Google flagship had a whole forehead bezel dedicated to housing the company’s Motion Sense components. This year, there’s just a small selfie camera cutout in the top left. This not only makes things less complicated, but also more modern-looking. The Pixel 5 looks nothing shy of warm and inviting in these renders, so I’ll be pretty excited to get my review unit when they start getting sent out.

More details should unravel over the next few weeks. Stay tuned.

