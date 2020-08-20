Google will reportedly release the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G on September 30th

Google is reportedly launching two new Pixel phones as early as next month. According to well-known leaker Jon Prosser on Twitter, the company will begin selling its previously confirmed Pixel 5 and 4a 5G smartphones on September 30th. That’s a few weeks earlier than Google would normally put flagship Pixels up for sale. For example, the Pixel 4 went on sale October 24th.

What we see in the system is



Pixel 5 5G (black and green)

Pixel 4a 5G (black)

– September 30



Pixel 4a 5G (white)

– October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

According to Prosser, the Pixel 5 will ship in both black and green variants, while the 4a 5G will only come in black like the regular 4a does. However, at some point in October, there will be a white version of the 4a 5G. Prosser didn’t share specific pricing or where you’ll be able to buy the phones from, but we do know that the 4a 5G will start at $499.

While not a lot is known about either device, rumor has it the Pixel 4a 5G will opt for a screen somewhere between 5.8-inches and 6.1-inches. Meanwhile, the Pixel 5 will get a 6.67-inch panel, meaning you’ll be forced to buy an XL-sized phone if you want a Pixel 5. Both devices are expected to ship with Snapdragon 765G processors and, of course, 5G.

We should know more about the phones in the coming weeks if these release dates are to be believed.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.