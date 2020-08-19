BlackBerry smartphones are coming back in 2021 with 5G

Remember earlier this year when BlackBerry announced its relationship with TCL would be terminating due to an expired contract? Back then (a time before coronavirus, mind you), it didn’t seem that the infamous brand would return to the smartphone market after making a somewhat successful comeback in 2015 and 2016. Behind the scenes, however, the company has been negotiating with new partners, and today OnwardMobility is announcing a new agreement its made with BlackBerry to begin producing BB-branded devices in 2021.

According to the press release, OnwardMobility will be the ones to develop, engineer, and market the new BlackBerry devices, of which at least some will come with physical keyboards. The phones will also ship with 5G. FIH Mobile, a subsidiary of Foxconn, will be manufacturing the handsets.

The pitch with these new BlackBerry devices revolves around productivity and security. With everyone working remotely nowadays due to COVID-19, OnwardMobility says it sees a need for “a secure, feature-rih 5G-ready phone that enhances productivity.”

“Enterprise professionals are eager for secure 5G devices that enable productivity, without sacrificing the user experience,” said Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility. “BlackBerry smartphones are known for protecting communications, privacy, and data. This is an incredible opportunity for OnwardMobility to bring next-generation 5G devices to market with the backing of BlackBerry and FIH Mobile.”

“BlackBerry is thrilled OnwardMobility will deliver a BlackBerry 5G smartphone device with physical keyboard leveraging our high standards of trust and security synonymous with our brand. We are excited that customers will experience the enterprise and government level security and mobile productivity the new BlackBerry 5G smartphone will offer,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry.

No details on these new BlackBerry devices were provided at press time but I assume we’ll know more sooner than later. The first device(s) will be shipping in the first half of 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.